New open top, hop-on, hop-off Explorer bus service set to take people on a scenic route around Bridlington

The new bus service will be run by East Yorkshire.

The open top, hop-on, hop-off bus service, named the Bridlington Explorer, will take visitors on a scenic route to see the sites in and around the town.

It will provide a great opportunity to see parts of undiscovered Bridlington on the scenic route, including the historic Old Town which is full of quaint and unique properties and shops.

Other great destinations include North Bay, Sewerby, Eastfield Garden Centre, Park and Ride, Bridlington Spa and the town centre.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This seasonal service, run by East Yorkshire, will run seven days a week commencing on Monday, July 18 and running through to Sunday, September 11.

Visitors will get the chance to learn all about the historic sights, developments and beautiful wildlife that Bridlington has to offer, with six, two-three-minute audio stories played whilst onboard.

The Bridlington Explorer will run hourly, allowing guests to hop on and off as they please, to ensure everyone gets the chance take part in the tour.

This service will replace the Beachcomber Blue service that previously operated to Flamborough, which now benefits from an improved Service 14 that operates into the evening.

Information will be released soon on the East Yorkshire Buses App where people can get the up-to-date information about the Bridlington Explorer and follow our updates on loveyorkshirecoast.co.uk.

Funded by the Yorkshire Coast BID, the project aims to protect and promote the Yorkshire coast, whilst highlighting and connecting the town.

Speaking about the launch of the service, Bridlington Director of the Yorkshire Coast BID Martyn Coltman, said: “We are very excited to see the launch of the Bridlington Explorer this July!

“There are so many beautiful places to visit in Bridlington that often get missed and we want to make sure visitors can make the most of their visit to the coast.