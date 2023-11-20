North Yorkshire Christmas shoppers' bonus as £2 bus fare extended
The Government’s announcement last month that the £2 fare cap is to continue means Christmas shoppers can avoid the stress – and cost – of driving into packed town and city centres while saving money for gifts, by taking the bus straight to the heart of York and Leeds.
Meanwhile, those with a concessionary travel pass travel free.
Coastliner and York & Country General Manager Kel Pizzuti said: “We’re releasing details of our services over the festive season earlier than ever this year – and for those who need some inspiration for a day out or just a break from shopping, we’ve produced a colourful guide to the best places to visit across Yorkshire this Christmas, available free on our buses, at travel centres and on our website.”
Coastliner and York & Country buses will run as follows over the festive period:
- Saturday 23 December – normal Saturday times
- Christmas Eve, Sunday 24 December – normal Sunday times with last buses around 7pm.
Last buses will run on Coastliner 840 at 4.15pm from Leeds to Thornton-le-Dale, 5pm from Whitby to York and 6.58pm from Thornton-le-Dale to Malton.
On Coastliner 843, last buses will be at 3.15pm from Leeds to Scarborough, 3.25pm from Scarborough to Leeds and 7.15pm from Leeds to Malton.
The 4.25pm journey from Scarborough will finish at Tadcaster Woodlands, while the 6.25pm from Scarborough will terminate at Malton
- Christmas Day, Monday 25 December, and Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December – no buses will run
- Wednesday 27 December to Saturday 30 December – buses will run to a Saturday timetable
- New Year’s Eve, Sunday 31 December – normal Sunday times with last buses around 7pm, with final departures same as Christmas Eve
- New Year’s Day, Sunday 1 January – no buses will run
- Tuesday 2 January – normal services will resume
Full details of all services are available at https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/york and via the free Transdev Go mobile app.