Libraries in Pickering, Malton, Scarborough and Whitby will launch one-to-one sessions to support people applying for an older persons and disabled persons bus pass.

Staff and volunteers at the libraries will offer one-to-one support to people to complete the online application process for their bus pass.

Sessions will take place in Pickering on Tuesdays from 1pm to 3pm, in Malton on Tuesdays from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, in Scarborough on Fridays from 2pm to 4pm, and in Whitby on Thursdays from 2pm to 5pm.

Coun Simon Myers, North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Libraries, said: “Navigating the bus pass application process can be challenging, especially for those who are not familiar with online forms or who may need additional support.

“Our libraries are here to help, providing step-by-step guidance to ensure that every resident can successfully complete their application.

“It is hoped that by providing set times and personalised assistance, it will enable all eligible residents to apply for and receive their bus passes. It will also have the benefit of improving their digital skills.

“I hope people will take up this opportunity to get a bus pass and use it to experience some of the wonderful places across North Yorkshire.”

Library visitors who need help with their online applications should contact the library to book an appointment. They will be required to bring a digital passport style photo that clearly shows their full face, supporting evidence of age and address, and provide a valid email address.

For more information on the older persons or disabled persons bus pass and to check eligibility, visit the North Yorkshire Council website.