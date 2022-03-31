North Yorkshire rail passengers warned strike action will cause 'significant disruption' to train services

The strike, which is planned for Sunday April 3, is expected to cause significant disruption to TransPennine Express (TPE) services, with only a small number of trains able to operate.

The rail operator is recommending that people avoid travel this Sunday and instead, make their journey either side of the strike day.

Those that need to make an essential journey by TPE train should be prepared and plan ahead here, where more information and amended timetables can be found.

A TransPennine Express Nova train.

With significant disruption expected on Sunday, customers are asked to allow extra time and check their journey very carefully before travelling.

Due to the strike action, bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE services on Sunday.

Engineering work is also taking place in the North West and on the West Coast Mainline on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 April, with no trains operating between Manchester and Preston and Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow.

Customers travelling on these routes are strongly advised to allow plenty of extra time and check before they travel, as TPE rail replacement bus services will be in operation between Manchester and Preston and Carlisle and Edinburgh, with those travelling between Carlisle and Glasgow advised to use an alternative bus service.

Anyone making an essential journey on the line between Preston and Scotland this Sunday is also urged to only travel between 11am and 6pm due to the reduced number of services.

Runners and those planning to cheer people on at the Manchester Marathon on Sunday should seek alternative transport where possible and plan their journey to and from the event carefully, as any services that are running will be far busier than normal.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express: “Ongoing strikes by the RMT continue to impact customers journeys and we are disappointed that we will be unable to provide a full service again this Sunday.

“Sadly we will only be able to operate a reduced timetable again this Sunday and are recommending that people avoid travel on this day and travel on Saturday or Monday instead.”

TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train companies to support those making essential journeys on Sunday.

TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull-Brough/Doncaster only) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.