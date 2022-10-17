North Yorkshire traffic and travel news live: here's the latest for your journey home on Monday October 17

Motorists can expect some delays on the road this evening.

LIVE INCIDENTS:

There are currently no reports of delays due to the volume of traffic.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Harrogate, Crescent Road: Drivers are unable to turn left at the Parliament Street junction in Harrogate because of a road closure. Traffic coming the opposite way on Ripon Road currently unable to turn right.

ROADWORKS:

Scarborough: Stop/Go boards are currently in operation on the B1261 Main Street at Eastgate in Seamer, due to telecoms work.

Harrogate: Temporary traffic lights in use due to construction on A661 Wetherby Road near Forest Lane, with delays reported.