North Yorkshire traffic and travel news live: here's the latest for your journey home on Monday October 17
Here is the latest on North Yorkshire’s roads tonight Monday October 17 as commuters make their way home.
LIVE INCIDENTS:
There are currently no reports of delays due to the volume of traffic.
ROAD CLOSURES:
Harrogate, Crescent Road: Drivers are unable to turn left at the Parliament Street junction in Harrogate because of a road closure. Traffic coming the opposite way on Ripon Road currently unable to turn right.
Most Popular
ROADWORKS:
Scarborough: Stop/Go boards are currently in operation on the B1261 Main Street at Eastgate in Seamer, due to telecoms work.
Harrogate: Temporary traffic lights in use due to construction on A661 Wetherby Road near Forest Lane, with delays reported.
Knaresborough: Temporary traffic lights due to water mains work on A59 York Road at A658 near Goldsborough.