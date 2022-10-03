North Yorkshire traffic update: here are the roadworks, road closures and delays to look out for this evening
Here is your afternoon North Yorkshire traffic update from Monday October 3.
Incidents
Fountains Gate, Winksley – reports of a crash on Fountains Gate near Green Lane. Traffic coping well.
Roadworks
Most Popular
B1261 at Crab Lane, near Eastfield – temporary traffic signals due to water main work.
Cropton Lane at Cawthorne Lane, near Pickering – temporary traffic signals due to water main work.
Topcliffe Road – temporary traffic signals due to drainage works on B1448 Topcliffe Road at Sowerby Primary School.
Sovereign Park, Harrogate – temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Cornwall Road at Sovereign Park.
Masham Road – temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6268 Masham Road at Watlass Lane.
Fell Beck Bridge – closed due to bridge maintenance work on B6265 both ways between Glasshouses and The Half Moon Inn.
B6161 Otley Road – temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6161 Otley Road at Picking Croft Lane.
A19 – temporary traffic signals due to junction improvements on A1036 Paragon Street at A19 Barbican Road. Expect delays.
Leeman Road, York – temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Leeman Road near Carlisle Street.
Road closures
Clifton Street One Way Street from Dean Road to B1364 Castle Road – road closed due to water main work.
Clifton Moor Road – road closed due to water main work on Clifford Moor Road both ways from Heathfield Lane to Primrose Lane.
Information sourced from AA Route Planner and correct at the time of going to press.