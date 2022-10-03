North Yorkshire traffic update: here are the roadworks, road closures and delays to look out for this evening

Incidents

Fountains Gate, Winksley – reports of a crash on Fountains Gate near Green Lane. Traffic coping well.

Roadworks

Traffic congestion in Scarborough.

B1261 at Crab Lane, near Eastfield – temporary traffic signals due to water main work.

Cropton Lane at Cawthorne Lane, near Pickering – temporary traffic signals due to water main work.

Topcliffe Road – temporary traffic signals due to drainage works on B1448 Topcliffe Road at Sowerby Primary School.

Sovereign Park, Harrogate – temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Cornwall Road at Sovereign Park.

Masham Road – temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6268 Masham Road at Watlass Lane.

Fell Beck Bridge – closed due to bridge maintenance work on B6265 both ways between Glasshouses and The Half Moon Inn.

B6161 Otley Road – temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6161 Otley Road at Picking Croft Lane.

A19 – temporary traffic signals due to junction improvements on A1036 Paragon Street at A19 Barbican Road. Expect delays.

Leeman Road, York – temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Leeman Road near Carlisle Street.

Road closures

Clifton Street One Way Street from Dean Road to B1364 Castle Road – road closed due to water main work.

Clifton Moor Road – road closed due to water main work on Clifford Moor Road both ways from Heathfield Lane to Primrose Lane.

