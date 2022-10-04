North Yorkshire traffic update: see where motorists are currently being hit by slow traffic

Slow traffic

A64, between Staxton and Seamer

Parts of Scalby Road and Falsgrave Road, Scarborough

Traffic on Parliment Street, Harrogate.

A165 Filey Road, near Scarborough TEC

A59, around Harrogate District Hospital

Otley Road, around Harrogate Grammar School

A61 around Rossett Green, Harrogate

A61 Northbound from Royal Pump Museum, Harrogate

A1237 between Earswick and Upple Poppleton, near York

A658 turn off to Knaresboough (A59)

A171 around Scarborough Hospital and turn-off to Lady Edith’s Drive

York city centre, around York Minster

Road closures

Clifton Street, Scarborough – road closed due to water main work on Clifton Street, one way street from Dean Road to B1364 Castle Road.

Roadworks

Crab Lane, Crossgates, Scarborough – temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B1261 at Crab Lane.

B6268 Masham Road – temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6268 Masham Road at Watlass Lane.

Fell Beck Bridge – closed due to bridge maintenance work on B6265 both ways between Glasshouses and The Half Moon Inn.

B6161 Otley Road - temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6161 Otley Road at Picking Croft Lane.

A59 York Road, Knaresborough - temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A59 York Road at A658

Sovereign Park, Harrogate – temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Cornwall Road at Sovereign Park.

School Lane, off A64 – temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on School Lane at Main Street.