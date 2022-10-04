North Yorkshire traffic update: see where motorists are currently being hit by slow traffic
Here is your afternoon North Yorkshire traffic update from Tuesday October 4.
Slow traffic
Parts of Scalby Road and Falsgrave Road, Scarborough
Most Popular
A165 Filey Road, near Scarborough TEC
A59, around Harrogate District Hospital
Otley Road, around Harrogate Grammar School
A61 around Rossett Green, Harrogate
A61 Northbound from Royal Pump Museum, Harrogate
A1237 between Earswick and Upple Poppleton, near York
A658 turn off to Knaresboough (A59)
A171 around Scarborough Hospital and turn-off to Lady Edith’s Drive
York city centre, around York Minster
Road closures
Clifton Street, Scarborough – road closed due to water main work on Clifton Street, one way street from Dean Road to B1364 Castle Road.
Roadworks
Crab Lane, Crossgates, Scarborough – temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B1261 at Crab Lane.
B6268 Masham Road – temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6268 Masham Road at Watlass Lane.
Fell Beck Bridge – closed due to bridge maintenance work on B6265 both ways between Glasshouses and The Half Moon Inn.
B6161 Otley Road - temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6161 Otley Road at Picking Croft Lane.
A59 York Road, Knaresborough - temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A59 York Road at A658
Sovereign Park, Harrogate – temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Cornwall Road at Sovereign Park.
School Lane, off A64 – temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on School Lane at Main Street.
Updates courtesy of AA Traffic News.