North Yorkshire's Highways manager says keeping the county moving has been "challenging"

Drivers experienced challenging driving conditions in Scarborough - Image: Adam Bryan Jackson

Mr Marr said: “The weather conditions we experienced yesterday were challenging, with snow falling on treated roads which had been subject to sub-zero temperatures for a number of days and nights.

"The action of the grit is reduced when we have prolonged sub-zero conditions combined with low traffic volumes especially overnight.

"We had our gritters out across the network as usual overnight and throughout yesterday and will continue to do so throughout today but, as always in severe weather, people should consider whether their journeys are necessary and, if they do need to travel, should always take extra care and drive to the conditions.

"We have information on our website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/road-gritting containing details of the roads that we have treated, the location of our gritters and cameras showing live action footage of the road conditions.

The Met Office level 3 cold weather alert has been extended again until midday on Sunday (18 December) with ongoing severe overnight frosts, temperatures staying near freezing during the day and possible wintry showers, especially along the coast.

Gritters will be out as needed, you can see more about which roads have been gritted, check weather cameras and request salt bins are refilled at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/winter-service.

Tips for how older people can look after their health during winter can be found at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/winter-health-older-people.