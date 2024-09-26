The discounted tickets will be available from September 29 until December 21. Photo courtesy of Tony Johnson.

Northern and TransPennine Express have announced plans to slash the price of tickets for two key routes on their networks in East Yorkshire.

Fares on the train operators’ services from Hull to both Scarborough and Selby will be cut from Sunday 29 September for twelve weeks (until Saturday 21 December) to try and increase the number of customers using the line.

All return tickets are being reduced by 20% across the board – and single tickets will never cost more than 60% of the price of a return.

Season tickets will also be chopped by 20% in an attempt to attract customers to switch their commute from road to rail for the long term.

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “We have the capacity on our trains to move many more people about the region than we currently are – and this temporary price reduction is important to see if we can convince people to make the switch from road to rail. By slashing the price of tickets across the board, we hope it’ll prove a ‘catch-all’ whatever the purpose of people’s journeys.”

Northern services between Hull and Selby call at Hessle, Ferriby, Brough, Broomfleet, Gilberdyke, Eastrington, Howden and Wressle.

Their services between Scarborough and Hull call at Seamer, Hunmanby, Bempton, Bridlington, Nafferton, Driffield, Hutton Cranswick, Arram, Beverley and Cottingham.

TransPennine Express services between Hull and Selby call at Brough and Howden.

Darren Higgins, commercial director at TransPennine Express, said: “We hope these affordable prices will encourage more people to use rail for their commute or travel for leisure. With Northern and TransPennine Express, they can sit back, relax and make the most of our modern, clean and comfortable trains, as well as save money.”

Councillor Mark Ieronimo, cabinet portfolio holder for transportation roads and highways, said: “The council has been working very closely with our local rail operators to bring forward initiatives, such as this one, that will provide real and tangible benefits for our residents, businesses and communities.

“By reducing the cost of rail travel on these routes, we anticipate that more people will consider using the train, whether it be for their daily commute or for leisure travel.”