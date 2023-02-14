Northern clamps down on 'Netflix-esque' fraudsters who share train tickets
Northern has made it more difficult for fraudsters who try to cheat ticket checks on its trains in a scam akin to ‘Netflix password sharing’.
The operator has stopped fare evaders from being able to screenshot and share season tickets for others to use by introducing new barcode season tickets which ‘live’ within the Northern app and update repeatedly throughout the day.
Customers are also required to upload a profile photograph when purchasing a barcode season ticket, which displays alongside the barcode within the app and forms part of the ticket inspection.
Northern said its barcode season tickets offer up to 33 per cent off the regular cost of commuting between two stations on its network.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our season tickets are no different to people’s gym memberships, store loyalty cards or indeed their Netflix account - they’re designed for use by the person whose name is on the bill.
“Whilst upwards of 95 per cent of the journeys made on our network are by customers who do the right thing and buy a ticket before they travel.
“However, for the remaining 5 per cent that are made by people who attempt to travel without paying their way, switching these particular sales to barcode season tickets will ensure only the device that made the purchase is able to satisfy checks by our conductors and ticket gatelines.”
Netflix revealed earlier this year that it will introduce plans to crack down on password sharing as a way to boost subscription numbers, with anybody caught by the new feature prevented from watching TV.