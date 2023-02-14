Northern clamps down on 'Netflix-esque' fraudsters who share train tickets

The operator has stopped fare evaders from being able to screenshot and share season tickets for others to use by introducing new barcode season tickets which ‘live’ within the Northern app and update repeatedly throughout the day.

Customers are also required to upload a profile photograph when purchasing a barcode season ticket, which displays alongside the barcode within the app and forms part of the ticket inspection.

Northern said its barcode season tickets offer up to 33 per cent off the regular cost of commuting between two stations on its network.

Northern said it will clamp down on fraudsters who attempt to evade ticket fares.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our season tickets are no different to people’s gym memberships, store loyalty cards or indeed their Netflix account - they’re designed for use by the person whose name is on the bill.

“Whilst upwards of 95 per cent of the journeys made on our network are by customers who do the right thing and buy a ticket before they travel.

“However, for the remaining 5 per cent that are made by people who attempt to travel without paying their way, switching these particular sales to barcode season tickets will ensure only the device that made the purchase is able to satisfy checks by our conductors and ticket gatelines.”