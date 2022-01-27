Northern completes refurbishment of 100th digital train as part of multi-million pound investment programme

The upgraded Class 158 gives commuters a more comfortable journey and provides them with digital improvements – including USB charging sockets at every seat and free Wi-Fi throughout.

The rail operator’s 100th refurbished digital train is now out on the network for people to enjoy.

The upgraded Class 158 gives commuters a more comfortable journey and provides them with better facilities – including USB charging sockets at every seat and free Wi-Fi throughout.

The trains also feature new customer information screens and CCTV.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The delivery of 243 refurbished trains is part of a multi-million pound investment programme to enhance customer journeys with new trains and better stations.

The first phase of refurbishment consisted of repainting and fitting new seating, carpet and lighting, while phase two – which is currently taking place – will deliver free Wi-Fi, CCTV, enhanced and real time customer information screens and a raft of on-board systems designed to improve train performance and maintenance.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to deliver these improvements to our customers and to be able to offer fully refurbished trains with modern facilities, I am really proud to see this unit out on the network.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to delivering further improvements for our passengers to enjoy.