Northern installs Passenger Assistance Point at Bridlington Station to help disabled passengers

New facilities designed to give disabled customers the confidence to travel by train have been installed at Bridlington station, as well as dozens of other stations across the North of England.

Passenger Assistance Points have been introduced over the last year at 31 stations, including Bridlington.

Each point is located close to the ticket office, where customers should check in first.

They are then invited to take a seat in the designated area so a member of staff can meet them when it is time to go for the train.

The last one was installed at Harrogate station in March.

Northern’s Accessibility User Group (NAUG), which represents people with a wide range of disabilities, worked with the operator to develop and deliver the project.

Mark Cutter, who chairs NAUG, said: "Anything that makes it easier to access passenger assistance can only be a good thing.

"I am particularly interested to see how the new Meeting Points work in unstaffed stations.

"I hope they will give more people the confidence to travel and use passenger assistance.

"Travelling from an unstaffed station can be stressful for anyone, but for disabled people and those requiring assistance it can simply be a reason not to travel."

Alex Hornby, Northern’s commercial and customer director, said: “We know that travelling by train can be difficult for some people and this is just one of the things we are doing to make their journeys easier.

“Making stations and services across our network more accessible remains a priority and we are constantly reviewing feedback from customers who want to share their experiences so we can continue to make improvements."

Anyone who has questions about how to use one of the new meetings points can contact Northern's Passenger Assistance Team, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week (excluding Christmas Day).

Robin Gisby, Chief Executive of DFTO, said: “Our railways should work for everyone and provide a consistent experience that means passengers can travel independently with the surety they deserve.

“Northern has taken another step forward to improve accessibility and ensure its passengers can travel with confidence.

"The new meeting points at staffed and unstaffed stations provide a better customer experience and connect more passengers to the network.”