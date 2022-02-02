Northern is ‘most improved’ in rail industry with third consecutive rise in customer service satisfaction

Northern scored 72.4 out of 100 in January 2022 compared to 68.6 (in July 2021) and 62.5 (in January 2021). That rise of 9.9 points compares to a 5.2 point rise across the rail industry at large. Photo courtesy of Northern

It enjoyed a third consecutive rise in customer scores according to national industry body The Institute of Customer Service.

As well as topping the rail industry's 'most improved' chart, Northern was also named the sixth most improved organisation in the UK from any sector.

As well as topping the rail industry’s ‘most improved’ chart, Northern was also named the sixth most improved organisation in the UK from any sector.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director, said: “Everyone at Northern has worked incredibly hard over the past 12 months, in very challenging circumstances, to deliver for our customers – and the UKCSI data is testament to those efforts.

“That said, we certainly won’t be resting on our laurels.

“We have an ambitious and ongoing programme of improvements to our stations, not to mention the roll out of our refurbished digital trains that are out and about on the network.

“Listening to our customers and acting on their feedback is key to our approach and we look forward to building on these scores in the future.”