Northern issues 'check before you travel’ warning this Easter for Yorkshire coast residents

Between Friday March 29 and Monday April 1, journeys may take longer than usual and services may finish earlier in the day.

Trains will still be running on Easter Sunday and the two bank holidays, but some routes have reduced services and a small number are closed completely.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer, said: “Easter has long-been a period when essential engineering work is carried out as there are fewer customers travelling than normal.

“We do appreciate, however, that this still causes disruption for those who are on the move and we work closely with Network Rail to ensure the impact is kept to a minimum and alternative transport is provided wherever possible.

“During periods of disruption, customers are always advised to ‘check before you travel’ and to allow extra time for their journeys.”

Disruption caused by a train derailment near Grange-over-Sands on Friday (March 22) will continue to impact services in Cumbria. .

Last week, the train driver union, ASLEF, announced a fresh wave of strikes that will take place the week after Easter, with various one-day walk-outs between Friday, April 5 and Monday, April 8.

Northern services will be impacted by this action on Saturday, April 6. More information and travel advice will be released next week.