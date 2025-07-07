Northern issues travel advice for passengers heading to the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Harrogate this week for one of Britain's largest agricultural events – the Great Yorkshire Show.

Train operator Northern is encouraging customers travelling to this year’s four-day spectacular to plan ahead, as services to and from Harrogate are expected to be busier than usual – from Tuesday 8 to Friday 11 July.

Featuring a packed agenda, visitors to the Great Yorkshire Show can expect to see the best animals in the country competing, with breed shows, machinery displays, food and entertainment.

Trains run every 30 minutes between Leeds and Harrogate, and every 30 minutes between York and Harrogate.

Visitors to the Great Yorkshire Show can catch a free return shuttle bus from Harrogate station direct to the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Whilst all train services will be running as normal, customers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, particularly at busy times.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director for Northern, said: “The Great Yorkshire Show is one of the biggest events in the calendar, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Harrogate over the four days with extra Northern colleagues on hand to ensure a smooth journey.

"Customers can take advantage of the free shuttle bus linking Harrogate station direct into the Showground.

“With trains running every 30 minutes to and from Harrogate and single tickets priced as little as £4, there really is no easier way to get to the show than by train."

The free shuttle bus to the Great Yorkshire Show runs from Harrogate's bus station, just a short walk from the rail station.

An alternative 20 minute walking route to the Showground is available from Hornbeam Park station.