Northern looking after very important pups with watering stations at stations

The operator’s new dog watering stations are available across 138 staffed stations, including at Bridlington and Whitby, to keep furry friends hydrated when they are on the go.

The improvements come as part of Northern’s wider programme of transformation across the rail network.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do – whether they are human or canine.

“Dogs are welcome on our services are we want to provide the best journey possible for everyone.”

Northern’s campaign – A Better Way to Go - highlights the work being done by the train operator to improve every step of the customer journey.

Mr Powles added: “Our A Better Way to Go campaign demonstrates the hard work that has taken place as we continue to transform rail travel in the north, and I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved.”

The campaign, which will be seen in stations, on-trains and online, will also cover improvements such as:

○ New fleet made up of 100 state-of-the-art trains

○ Another 240 trains have been fully refurbished

○ Industry leading mobility scooter policy

○ Roll-out of bodycam units

○ Improved CCTV onboard and in stations

○ Car park refurbishments

To find out more visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/better