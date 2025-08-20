Scarborough Athletic fans can request a discount code by sending an email to [email protected].

The train operator Northern has offered Scarborough Athletic fans discounted travel after their club was forced to find a new home ground for the season.

Scarborough Athletic FC has temporarily shut the Scarborough Sports Village due to an issue with subsidence.

They reached an agreement to play home fixtures 17 miles away, at Bridlington Town's ground, but will miss out on match-day income and expect attendance to be impacted.

The National League North side approached local train and bus companies to ensure fans would be able to travel to these matches and find out whether discounts could be offered.

Northern agreed to provide fans with discount codes, allowing them to get 25% off Advanced Purchase tickets so they can save money on their trips to Bridlington for upcoming matches.

Members of the club and Season Pass holders can request codes by contacting the club directly.

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern in Yorkshire, said: “We know just how important this football club is to the local community so when they approached us and explained the situation, we were happy to help.

“We’re now encouraging supporters to take advantage of this offer, so they can save money when they travel to see their side play this season.”

Trevor Bull, chairman at Scarborough Athletic, said: “It has been a really difficult summer since we got the news that we would be unable to use our ground this season.

"We are looking forward to playing our home games at our temporary ground in Bridlington, but as a 100% fan owned football club our finances depend on supporters making the journey to watch the team.

"We are really grateful to Northern for helping make travel more accessible for our fans. We thank them for their support as we navigate these difficult circumstances."

Any Scarborough Athletic fan who wants to request a discount code should contact the club’s marketing and commercial manager Rhiannon Hunt, by sending an email to [email protected]

North Yorkshire Council are working to rectify issues at Scarborough Sports Village, so the side can return to the ground for the start of the 2026/27 season.