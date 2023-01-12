The train tickets are for journeys across the North of England, including Scarborough and North Yorkshire.

Earlier this week, Northern released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £1.50 tickets as part of the flash sale.

One of the most popular routes, now available from 50p, includes Hull to Scarborough in both directions. Journeys from Leeds and York are also discounted.

Journeys to and from Scarborough have been discounted as part of the sale.

The flash sale tickets are only available until 4pm on Friday January 13 and valid for travel between January 17 and March 10.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We’ve had an amazing response to our January Flash Sale – hence the decision to release a further 500,000 tickets and add a number of new routes into the mix.

“That said, all good things must come to an end and the sale will close at 4pm tomorrow, so customers should book now to avoid disappointment.”

Huw Merriman, Rail Minister, added: “We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”

