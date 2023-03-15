News you can trust since 1882
Northern reminds Scarborough area rail passengers to 'check before you travel' ahead of strikes

Northern's regional director for the East Midlands, Yorkshire & Humberside, Tony Baxter, is reminding customers to 'Check before you travel' ahead of the RMT strikes on Thursday March 16 and Saturday March 18.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT

Mr Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”

Northern will run an amended strike timetable on the affected days, with a 12-hour operation on selected routes from 7am to 7pm.

Scarborough Railway Station viewpoint. picture: Richard Ponter
Visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/strikes for more information.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, providing 2,500 local and regional services to more than 500 stations across the north of England.

