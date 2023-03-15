Northern reminds Scarborough area rail passengers to 'check before you travel' ahead of strikes

Mr Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”

Northern will run an amended strike timetable on the affected days, with a 12-hour operation on selected routes from 7am to 7pm.

Scarborough Railway Station viewpoint. picture: Richard Ponter

Visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/strikes for more information.