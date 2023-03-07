The list has been released to coincide with Employee Appreciation Day on Friday, March 3, 2023. Train operator, Northern, provides training to ensure and empower its workforce to positively interact with customers when faced with disruption and conflict.

The programme has already been enforced by 1,300 employees across the North of England, with a further 1,500 people to undergo the training this year. In 2022, the Institute of Customer Service awarded Northern’s Customer Experience Centre the prestigious ‘ServiceMark’ accreditation.

During their time acclimating with customers, train crew and station staff have encountered some negative traits from passengers and as such have listed the worst passenger habits they have come across ‘of the few that affect the many’ on the train operator’s services. Their biggest pet peeves range in scale from simple bad manners and those showing no consideration for other passengers to dangerous behaviour and criminal acts.

Northern employee on platform. (Pic credit: Northern)

Chief operating officer at Northern, Tricia Williams, said: “We welcome around one million customers on-board our trains each and every day and the overwhelming majority are polite, considerate and respectful of others.

“However, it’s no wonder given the numbers involved that our train crew and station staff encounter the occasional bad-mannered individual from time to time. What doesn’t surprise me is that the things that bug my colleagues are those which have a negative impact on other customers. They have our customers’ backs.

“To anyone guilty of any of the ‘traits’ included in this list, I would ask you to think of others when using our services. I know my team would appreciate it.”

Worst passenger habits according to Northern staff

These are the worst habits Northern train crew and station staff have encountered from passengers.

- People putting their feet, bags and pets on seats; feet and bags are an ‘old school’ problem that prevent others from being able to sit down. But more recently, people encouraging their pets, particularly dogs, onto seats presents a hygiene problem and/or worse for people with severe allergies.

- Playing music through loudspeakers instead of using headphones.

- Vaping on-board; just like cigarettes, this is not allowed on-board trains in England since 2014.

- People who leave their rubbish behind; Northern employs 500 train presentation officers but putting your rubbish in the bins provided will allow them to focus on the tougher elements of train cleanliness.

- People sitting in priority seats that don’t give way to fellow passengers who are more in-need; not all disabilities are visible, Northern advises passengers to be considerate of others.

- Making contact with the train, ie knocking on windows etc, as it is about to leave; this represents a serious safety risk, particularly if the person is under the influence of alcohol.

- People not giving way to passengers getting off the train before trying to get on-board; this is a simple action that will make the process easier and quicker for all.