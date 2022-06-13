Northern Trains urging East Coast passengers not to use its services during industrial action

Northern Trains, which operates out of Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby stations, is asking customers not to travel on its services between Tuesday, June 21 and Sunday, June 26 due to the industrial action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 13th June 2022, 2:25 pm
Details of the services able to run will be released as soon as possible to customers. They are advised to visit northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes for the latest advice and information.
Details of the services able to run will be released as soon as possible to customers. They are advised to visit northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes for the latest advice and information.

The whole of the rail network will be affected by the strikes, planned for Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June.

Northern is currently working with Network Rail to agree what services it can run with the industry prioritising essential routes on mainlines and routes in to major cities.

The train operator is expecting to run a very limited timetable and is suggesting customers do not travel on the strike dates and, wherever possible, not to travel on those in-between as well. Customers should try to find alternative transport if their journey is essential.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

Details of the services able to run will be released as soon as possible to customers. They are advised to visit northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes for the latest advice and information.

The timing of the strike action has a knock-on effect on the days in-between with disruption of operations, the displacement of their trains across the network and shift patterns.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Our ability to get customers where they want to be will be significantly impacted and our advice, regrettably, is simply not to travel during the week of strike action.

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action may cause. We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any strikes.”

ScarboroughWhitbyBridlingtonCustomers