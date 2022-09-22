Northern warns train vandal yobs: 'Your reckless behaviour must stop'
Trains operated by Northern were the target of almost 70 dangerous attacks in the last 12 months – and bosses are telling the culprits their reckless behaviour must stop.
Since August last year, its services across the North of England were struck by 42 bricks, stones and rocks thrown from bridges and railway embankments.
Its carriages also collided with 27 ‘substantial items’ including shopping trollies, pushchairs and bikes deliberately placed on the track.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern – which runs services to 500 stations across the north, said: “It’s bewildering to think some people find targeting trains in this way is some kind of ‘sport’ – and the fact it’s happening more than once a week is shocking.
“Whilst the 69 affected services represent less than 0.01% of our annual fleet movements, the impact on those caught up in one of these events is significant.”
Most Popular
In February, a Northern driver was left covered in blood after his cab window was shattered by a brick thrown in Greater Manchester and in June, a 15-week-old baby was showered with glass after the train she was travelling on with her parents was attacked on approach to Hull.
Williams added: “We know these attacks are rarely carried out by a ‘lone wolf’ and are more often the action of a group – where peer pressure and ‘group mob mentality’ can be a contributing factor.
“Our message to them is simple: this behaviour is reckless, it’s dangerous and it must stop.”
As part of Northern’s ongoing fleet upgrade, high-definition CCTV that can be monitored in real time by British Transport Police is being installed on its trains.
They are also making use of the ‘what3words’ system to identify the exact location of this activity.
Footage and geographical data will be supplied by Northern to the police to assist with any criminal prosecutions.
Acting Supt Lorna McEwan said: "Safety on the railway is our priority.
"This is not a harmless prank - it is criminal, it is dangerous, and we will prosecute those responsible."
Anyone who witnesses items being thrown at trains or sees someone placing items on the track should contact British Transport Police immediately by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. You can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.