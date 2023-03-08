Northern's Whitby and Esk Valley stations to benefit from 'new and improved' information screens
Customer information is being improved at some of the Esk Valley Railway’s stations across the Northern network.
They feature white LEDs which can be seen from a further distance and the higher colour contrast also makes them more accessible for passengers with some visual impairments.
Northern says train information will be displayed in a clear, easy to read format and will be more informative when trains are delayed.
Safety messages will also be shown, such as ‘short platform’ guidance.
The stations that have had new screens installed are Danby, Egton, Glaisdale, Grosmont, James Cook University Hospital, Lealholm, Marton and Sleights, while a new screens is set to be installed in Whitby.
These are among an installation of 230 new display screens at 93 stations across Northern’s rail network.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our new screens are more accessible and will make journeys easier for everyone.”