News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Northern's Whitby and Esk Valley stations to benefit from 'new and improved' information screens

Customer information is being improved at some of the Esk Valley Railway’s stations across the Northern network.

By Duncan Atkins
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 10:52am

They feature white LEDs which can be seen from a further distance and the higher colour contrast also makes them more accessible for passengers with some visual impairments.

Northern says train information will be displayed in a clear, easy to read format and will be more informative when trains are delayed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Safety messages will also be shown, such as ‘short platform’ guidance.

Grosmont railway station is among the Esk Valley Rail lines to have a new information screen installed.
Grosmont railway station is among the Esk Valley Rail lines to have a new information screen installed.
Grosmont railway station is among the Esk Valley Rail lines to have a new information screen installed.
Most Popular

The stations that have had new screens installed are Danby, Egton, Glaisdale, Grosmont, James Cook University Hospital, Lealholm, Marton and Sleights, while a new screens is set to be installed in Whitby.

These are among an installation of 230 new display screens at 93 stations across Northern’s rail network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our new screens are more accessible and will make journeys easier for everyone.”

WhitbyMark Powles