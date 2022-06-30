One-day road closure on Bempton routes to allow carriageway maintenance work

The road closure, expected to last one day, is necessary to enable the work to be carried out while ensuring the safety of the public.

The order is to allow carriageway maintenance work to take place.

The alternative route for traffic affected by the road closure will be via Main Street, Buckton Gate, Bempton Lane, Marton Road, Marton Road Roundabout, Marton Gate, Marton Gate Roundabout, West Crayke, Sheeprake Lane, Flamborough Road, Bridlington Road and Church Street.

The diversion route will be signed at the time of closure.