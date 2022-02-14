One in 10 speeding offences were cancelled in Humberside last year, Home Office figures show

Humberside Police recorded 48,174 speeding offences in 2020-21. Photo: PA Images

The RAC Foundation said the hundreds of thousands of fines cancelled each year across England and Wales are evidence that the system for catching and prosecuting speeding motorists is not working.

The charity’s analysis of Home Office data shows that Humberside Police recorded 48,174 speeding offences in 2020-21.

Of these, 16,364 (34%) were dealt with by fixed penalty notices and 22,387 (46%) by speeding awareness courses, while 4,879 (10%) resulted in someone being taken to court. A further 4,543 (9%) were dismissed – up from 4% the year before.

Among the reasons why offences could be cancelled are faulty or incorrectly calibrated speed cameras, a lack of resources to bring cases to court, or cloned vehicles carrying a false number plate, according to the RAC Foundation.

Across England and Wales, 17% of all speeding offences were cancelled last year – an increase from 13% in 2019-20.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said it is important that the systems of detection and prosecution for speeding are robust.

But he added: “The hundreds of thousands of ‘cancelled’ offences each year indicate they are not.

“At the very least it is an administrative burden the police could do without. We urge the Home Office to start collecting data from police forces about these cancelled offences so we can understand where the problem lies.”

Dr Adam Snow, a lecturer at the Law School of Liverpool John Moores University, who worked on the report, said police forces and local authorities are seeing number plate cloning as a growing problem.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “How the police deal with speeding offences is an operational matter and will be enforced at the discretion of the individual police force.