Overnight road resurfacing set to take place on B1249 at Langtoft next week

The B1249 will be closed to through-traffic during the working hours (7pm and 6am) for safety reasons, because of the narrow width of the road.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council will carry out the improvement work on the B1249 Driffield Road which is expected to start on Monday, March 14 and take three nights to complete, weather permitting, between 7pm and 6am.

The work will involve laying a skid-resistant material on the road surface, which will provide better grip between the mini roundabout in the village and Tranmere House Farm, to the south.

Road markings and road studs will also be reinstated.

During the closure, access will still be given to residents, business owners, buses, postal and emergency services.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A614 Driffield Bypass, the A166 Garton on the Wolds, the B1252 Sledmere and the B1253 Octon roundabout.

The council’s own highway maintenance team will carry out the resurfacing as part of the authority’s annual programme of works.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “This road work is necessary and is being carried out overnight to prevent any major disruptions.