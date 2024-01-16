Police advise drivers across Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale during snowy weather

North Yorkshire Police have shared advice to drivers across North Yorkshire after three serious road traffic accidents across Scarborough and Ryedale during the snowy weather.

Officers will be out and about across the area to help keep you and our roads safe but here’s a few things to keep in mind if you’re heading out:

• Leave extra time for your journey and remember, it doesn’t matter if you’re late! On treacherous roads, it is literally a case of better late than never

• Take extra care on corners and try to avoid excessive braking or acceleration

• Even if the roads have been gritted, drive carefully – you never know what is around the next corner

• Leave a generous space between you and the car in front so you have as much time as possible to react to anything up ahead

• Ensure your windscreens, windows, mirrors and lights are completely clear of frost and ice before setting off – leave at least an extra 10 minutes for de-icing

• Take extra warm weather clothing and blankets in the car – as well as some food and water – just in case you become stranded.

• Install the what3words app onto your mobile phone in case you need assistance

• And finally, if the roads are snowy or icy then consider whether your journey really is necessary. If it isn’t essential, don’t go.

Our 101 line is likely to be busy today. If waiting times are increasing you can request a call back on 101, just press 1 when prompted.