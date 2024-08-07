Police appeal for witnesses after driver dies following collision in Holme Upon Spalding Moor
A 70-year-old man has now died following a road traffic collision on Howden Road, Holme Upon Spalding Moor, last month.
The incident happened at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 23.
It was reported that a white BMW 1 series convertible and a lorry collided, and the driver of the BMW was subsequently taken to hospital at the time to receive medical treatment.
He sadly died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Thursday, August 1.
Officers are urging any witnesses who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward by contacting Humberside Police on its non-emergency number 101 quoting log 223 of July 23.