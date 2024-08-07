Police appeal for witnesses after driver dies following collision in Holme Upon Spalding Moor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 70-year-old man has now died following a road traffic collision on Howden Road, Holme Upon Spalding Moor, last month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 23.

It was reported that a white BMW 1 series convertible and a lorry collided, and the driver of the BMW was subsequently taken to hospital at the time to receive medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sadly died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Thursday, August 1.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward

Officers are urging any witnesses who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward by contacting Humberside Police on its non-emergency number 101 quoting log 223 of July 23.