Police appeal for witnesses after driver dies following collision in Holme Upon Spalding Moor

By Dominic Brown
Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 70-year-old man has now died following a road traffic collision on Howden Road, Holme Upon Spalding Moor, last month.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 23.

It was reported that a white BMW 1 series convertible and a lorry collided, and the driver of the BMW was subsequently taken to hospital at the time to receive medical treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He sadly died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Thursday, August 1.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forwardPolice are urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward
Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward

Officers are urging any witnesses who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward by contacting Humberside Police on its non-emergency number 101 quoting log 223 of July 23.

Related topics:PoliceHumberside PoliceBMW
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice