Popular 'Coaster' buses travelling between Scarborough and Bridlington are set to return this summer

East Yorkshire buses has announced the return of their Coaster Summer Timetable for Services 12 and 13, which will allow visitors to travel between Bridlington and Scarborough with ease.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:51 GMT

The Coaster services will run up to three times an hour between Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough, also stopping at the coast’s holiday villages, between March 11 and November 4.

Stuart Fillingham, East Yorkshire’s Head of Commercial, said: “It’s great to see the return of our Summer Coaster services. The Yorkshire coast is a popular holiday destination with loads of fun activities and locations to visit, so we’re looking forward to a great season of helping people enjoy the very best of this wonderful region.”

East Yorkshire’s Coaster high-spec buses feature Wi-Fi, USB chargers, next stop announcements and luxury interiors.

The East Yorkshire Buses Coaster service is set to returns this summer to ensure quick travel between Bridlington and Scarborough.
As well as being able to travel using single and return fares as normal, many passengers will benefit from getting a Coaster ticket, allowing unlimited travel on East Yorkshire’s Coaster

services, the Bridlington and Scarborough town services, and the open-top Beachcomber service when it begins at the beginning of April. Tickets can be purchased either in person, or at a discounted rate on the East Yorkshire Buses app. On the app, Adult Day Coaster tickets are just £11.60, allowing one accompanying child (under 16) to travel accompanying free of charge.

Day tickets for additional children can be purchased for £5.50. Alternatively, families who are travelling multiple times over seven days may benefit from the Family 7 Day ticket available on the app only for £62.

Visit eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk for the Coaster services timetables.

