The park and ride bus service is due to start on Saturday April 1, and will run seven days a week until Sunday November 5.

The bus picks up and drops off at the Park and Ride terminus, stopping at South Cliff Gardens and across the road the Harbour Top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will also stop at the East Riding Leisure Centre in Bridlington on selected holidays and weekends.

The Bridlington Park and Ride service provided by the council starts again on April 1 and is operated by Stagecoach.

Some short stay parking spaces are available for Park and Ride customers in the South Cliff car park.

They cost at 50p per hour and is only available for up to two hours. This fee does not include the cost of travel on the bus or land trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a more scenic route, passengers can choose to travel on the South Promenade land train and this cost is included in the Park and Ride fare.

The land trains run to Bridlington Spa.

Passengers can choose to travel on the Park and Ride bus or on a scenic land train.

Here is the full list of prices for Park and Ride 2023:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£5.50 for all day parking and transport for up to five people on either the bus or land train

£1.60 single ticket on the bus (if not parked)

£2.60 return ticket on the bus (if not parked)

£1.00 single ticket for concessionary pass holders (if not parked)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£1.50 return ticket for concessionary pass holders (if not parked)

The car park at South Cliff offers public toilets and covered waiting areas, and is monitored by CCTV. The low-floor buses are all easy access, and offer an environmentally friendly and easy way into the town.

The Park and Ride site will be open from 7am–8pm and transport links into town will start at 9.30am; times of the last bus back to the site will vary throughout the season.

Visitors to Bridlington can also travel on the north land train between East Riding Leisure Bridlington and Sewerby Hall and Gardens, stopping at Limekiln Lane and Bondville Model Village, running every 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For full details of Park and Ride, visit : https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/environment/roads-streets-traffic-and-parking/parking/bridlington-park-and-ride/