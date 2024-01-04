£1 ‘Flash Sale’ tickets: Check Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington stations with Northern’s new ‘Low Fare Finder’ tool

People across the North of England are being encouraged to use a new ‘Low Fare Finder’ tool on the Northern website to check the £1 ‘Flash Sale’ tickets available from their local station.

The train operator launched its ‘Flash Sale’ yesterday, with five million tickets for journeys across the North of England up for grabs from just £1.

The ‘Low Fare Finder’ tool can be found at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.

Tickets are on-sale now and available until 4pm tomorrow, Friday, January 5.

‘Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday March 1 and must be booked at least seven days in advance of travel.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The ‘Low Fare Finder’ is a great new tool to help people find the cheapest fares – fast.

“And the ‘Flash Sale’ is great opportunity to put it to the test – with five million tickets from just £1 available across the network up for grabs.

“As always, customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”