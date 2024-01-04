News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

£1 ‘Flash Sale’ tickets: Check Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington stations with Northern’s new ‘Low Fare Finder’ tool

People across the North of England are being encouraged to use a new ‘Low Fare Finder’ tool on the Northern website to check the £1 ‘Flash Sale’ tickets available from their local station.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Jan 2024, 09:36 GMT
People across the North of England are being encouraged to use a new ‘Low Fare Finder’ tool on the Northern website to check the £1 ‘Flash Sale’ tickets available from their local station.People across the North of England are being encouraged to use a new ‘Low Fare Finder’ tool on the Northern website to check the £1 ‘Flash Sale’ tickets available from their local station.
People across the North of England are being encouraged to use a new ‘Low Fare Finder’ tool on the Northern website to check the £1 ‘Flash Sale’ tickets available from their local station.

The train operator launched its ‘Flash Sale’ yesterday, with five million tickets for journeys across the North of England up for grabs from just £1.

The ‘Low Fare Finder’ tool can be found at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are on-sale now and available until 4pm tomorrow, Friday, January 5.

Most Popular

‘Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday March 1 and must be booked at least seven days in advance of travel.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The ‘Low Fare Finder’ is a great new tool to help people find the cheapest fares – fast.

“And the ‘Flash Sale’ is great opportunity to put it to the test – with five million tickets from just £1 available across the network up for grabs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As always, customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

Related topics:NorthEnglandScarboroughWhitbyBridlingtonMark PowlesTickets