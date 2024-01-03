£1 train tickets are back as Northern launches three day flash sale across Yorkshire
Tickets are on-sale now and available until 4pm on Friday, January 5 at www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.
There’s no promotional code needed - simply search for the route as you normally would on the Northern website or app and select your travel dates or use the fare finder tool.
‘Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1 and must be booked at least seven days in advance of travel.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The ‘Flash Sale’ extends to every corner of our network, with £1 tickets up for grabs for both local and longer, cross-country journeys.
“We hope the ‘Flash Sale’ will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most – days out with the family, catch-ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.
“As always, customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
