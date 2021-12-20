£150,000 road improvement scheme set to start in Bempton

The road resurfacing scheme is expected to start on Tuesday, January 4.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council will carry out the resurfacing scheme starting on Tuesday, January 4 and it is expected to take four weeks, weather permitting.

The work on Cliff Lane involves resurfacing sections of the road between the High Street junction and the RSPB Bempton Cliffs Reserve, including the junction itself.

There will also be some repairs made to the road’s footpaths.

The work will be carried out between the hours of 8.15am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The scheme will be split into the following phases:

Phase one will be to complete the footpath improvements between High Street and Spring Lane under a temporary road closure. This is due to take about one week.

Phase two will involve resurfacing the Cliff Lane/High Street junction and between High Street and Bempton Chalet Park, again under a temporary road closure.

A signed diversion will be in place, with traffic routed via Gillus Lane, Newsham Hill Lane, Jewison Lane, B1255 Flamborough Road, B1229 Bempton Lane and B1229 Flamborough Road and local diversion routes.

This is due to take about one week.

Phase three – will see road work carried out between Bempton Chalet Park and the RSPB Bempton Cliffs Reserve.

This will involve some sections of the road either being resurfaced or repaired with patching work, and will again happen under a temporary road closure.

This final phase is due to take approximately two weeks.

This section of work will be carried out by the council’s own in-house network surfacing team.

The council will be consulting with affected local businesses and residents.

During the work, access will be maintained for residents, business owners and the emergency services.

Cllr Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “We would like to thank the area’s residents, business people and motorists in advance for their patience while our team carries out this work.