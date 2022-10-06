£175,000 road improvement scheme for Kilham to begin this month

The road improvement scheme will involve the resurfacing of North Back Lane in Kilham, and improvements to the Burton Road junction and to the kerbing.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is investing £175,000 in the project, which is due to start on Monday, October 17 and see North Back Lane being given an upgrade between the junctions of Burton Road and Thwing.

The works are expected to take up to five weeks to complete.

Due to the narrow width of the road, a road closure will be necessary for through traffic, and there will be a signed diversion via Burton Road, East Street, Church Street, Middle Street, Chapel Lane, West End, Langtoft Road and Back Lane.

Access will still be given for immediate residents, businesses, the emergency services, the postal service and for bin collections.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “I want to thank residents and business owners in the area for their patience while this work is carried out.