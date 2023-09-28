News you can trust since 1882
£175,000 road surfacing scheme at Barmston, near Bridlington, due to get under way

A £175,000 scheme to improve the road surface along a stretch of the A165 at Barmston will start on Monday October 2.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is upgrading the road surface on a section of the A165 through the bend at the village.

The improvements are scheduled to take three weeks to complete and throughout that time, temporary traffic lights will be in place to control the traffic in order to protect the workforce and allow the work to be finished more quickly.

Drivers are being warned that traffic delays are likely during this scheme and are advised to add extra time to their journeys along this stretch of the A165.

A major road surface scheme on A165 at Barmston is due to get under way.
Coun Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: “Thank you to motorists and local residents in this area for bearing with us while this work is carried out.

“When it’s complete, this scheme will significantly improve this stretch of road.”

