£175,000 road surfacing scheme at Barmston, near Bridlington, due to get under way

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is upgrading the road surface on a section of the A165 through the bend at the village.

The improvements are scheduled to take three weeks to complete and throughout that time, temporary traffic lights will be in place to control the traffic in order to protect the workforce and allow the work to be finished more quickly.

Drivers are being warned that traffic delays are likely during this scheme and are advised to add extra time to their journeys along this stretch of the A165.

Coun Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: “Thank you to motorists and local residents in this area for bearing with us while this work is carried out.