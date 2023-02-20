The Government launched the new initiative, which introduced a cap and maximum single far of £2, from January 1 and was set to run until March 31.

However, Transport Secretary Mark Harper MP announced that a further £75m has been committed to the scheme to extend discounted journeys until the summer.

Operators Transdev and East Yorkshire Buses are already signed up to the scheme, which will now cap ticket prices from April 1 to June 30, when the initial period ends.

Bus fares across the Yorkshire Coast will now be capped until the summer.

The subsidy means some routes will be cut by as much as 87 per cent – with Transdev’s longest route, an 84-mile journey from Whitby to Leeds, available for £2 at any time or day.

A further £80m will be made available to support critical bus services in England as part of a wider package, with the Scarborough to Leeds Coastliner journey included, cut from £15 to £2.

However, the 840 Coastliner route between Leeds, York and Whitby, which diverts at Malton, is expected to be axed as early as April and is currently under review. It would mean residents and visitors would be unable to reach Whitby from Leeds or York via public transport.

“Getting more people onto reliable and affordable buses will strengthen communities and help grow the economy,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The £2 single adult fare will cover all journeys by East Yorkshire Buses and Transdev, with no restrictions on maximum journey distance and all payment methods are included.