£270,000 road improvement scheme set to start on Marshall Avenue in Bridlington

The £270,000 improvement scheme is expected to take up to three weeks.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is due to start the major part of the scheme, the resurfacing of the road between the Chapel Street junction and the Travis Street junction, on Monday, January 31.

The project is expected to take up to three weeks to complete, weather permitting, and work will be carried out between 8am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

It will include the resurfacing of the existing speed humps.

Marshall Avenue will be closed to through-traffic for the duration of the work, with a signed diversion in place.

Because of the nature of the work, limited access will be available to residents’ vehicles during working hours. Residents have been informed about the work.

As part of the scheme, resurfacing will also be carried out on the Chapel Street junction with Marshall Avenue. This is due to be carried out overnight on Thursday 3 February, between 7pm and 6am.

For this, this section of Chapel Street will be closed and a signed diversion will be in place.

During the scheme vehicular access to the Promendes Shopping Centre for deliveries and to Rope Walk will be via Princess Terrace.

The work will be carried out by the council’s own highways maintenance team.

The road work is being carried out at the same time as a separate council project to refurbish Bridlington Bus Station, which uses Marshall Avenue as its main access.

As both will be closed, buses will be rerouted and passengers have been informed of the temporary new bus stops, which will be nearby.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We would like to thank the residents and businesses in the Marshall Avenue area in advance for their patience while this work is carried out.

“Even though there will be disruption, people will notice a huge improvement to the road surface when it’s complete.”

From Monday, January 31, the following alternative bus stops will be provided on Queen Street and Promenade, while the work goes ahead to Marshall Avenue and the bus station.

Stop A – Bridlington Promenade (opposite Regent Terrace):

Service 6: EY Buses: Destination: The Crayke

12/12A: EY Buses: Scarborough

14: EY Buses: Flamborough

121: EY Buses: Bridlington College

Stop B – Bridlington Promenade (opposite Boots)

Service 2: EY Buses: Destination: Avocet Way

3: EY Buses: West Hill and Hospital

4: EY Buses: New Pasture Lane

5/5A: EY Buses: Bempton Lane

124: Acklams: Ruston Parva (Wed only)

Stop C – Queen Street (bus Stop and shelter)

Service 45/45A: EY Buses: York via Driffield and Pocklington

121: EY Buses: Hull via Driffield and Beverley

130: EY Buses: Hornsea via Skipsea

136: EY Buses: Driffield via Skipsea and Beeford