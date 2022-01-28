£425,000 road improvement scheme to start on the Woldgate route near Bridlington next month

The work along a stretch of Woldgate will start on Monday, February 7.

Work is expected to start on Monday, February 7 on the stretch of Woldgate between the A165 Bessingby Hill junction, in Bridlington, and the Rudston Road junction, near Rudston.

The scheme is expected to take up to eight weeks to complete. The work will be carried out in two phases, starting at the Rudston Road junction and working west to east along the route.

Due to the narrow width of the road, temporary road closures will be necessary during the scheme.

The first phase involves resurfacing between Rudson Road junction and Burton Agnes Road junction, lasting for one week.

The work will continue between Burton Agnes Road junction and Sands Lane junction, opposite Church Lane, for a further two weeks.

A signed diversion route will be in operation via the A614, Burton Agnes and the B1253, Rudston.

Phase two will involve resurfacing between Sands Lane junction and the A165 Bessingby Hill junction at Bridlington.

A signed diversion route will be in operation via the B1253, Boynton.

This phase is scheduled to last for five weeks.

Residents and businesses in the works area will receive information regarding access.

Cllr Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “This is a narrow country road, but it’s a popular route, so we would like to thank road users in advance for bearing with us while this work is carried out.