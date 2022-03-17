£70,000 road patching work to improve Quay Road and Prospect Street

The overnight repairs will be carried out on the two Bridlington routes from next Tuesday (March 22).

The work will take place over three nights, weather permitting, between 7pm and 3am in order to avoid disruption to traffic and businesses.

The work is to be carried out by the council’s own highways maintenance team.

The road patching will be between Quay Road roundabout and the Beck Hill/Manor Street junction, and is being carried out in three phases:

Phase one – The road crew will be repairing Quay Road between Quay Road roundabout and Springfield Avenue on Tuesday, March 22and part of Wednesday, March 23.

A signed diversion will be in place via Station Avenue, Station Road, Hilderthorpe Road and Springfield Avenue.

Access to Bridlington Railway Station will be via the Springfield Avenue end only.

Phase Two – Work will be carried out on Quay Road between Springfield Avenue and Prospect Street on Wednesday, March 23.

There will be a signed diversion Springfield Avenue, Hilderthorpe Road, Beck Hill and Prospect Street.

Phase Three – The crew will move on to work in Prospect Street on Thursday, March 24.

There will be a signed diversion via Quay Road, Springfield Avenue, Hilderthorpe Road and Beck Hill.

Vehicle access will be given to homes and businesses in the areas. Access for the emergency services and pedestrians will not be affected.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change said: “This is a busy route so in order to avoid causing any major disruption to businesses, motorists or residents the highways team is carrying out this work at night.