Quick reference travel guide for Northern train services over Christmas & the New Year published

It factors in known industrial action, major engineering work and the annual Christmas ‘shut down’ (Christmas Day & Boxing Day - as well as New Year’s Day in the North-East) up until Tuesday, January 10, outlining the days when customers:

can travel but should expect disruption should not travel due to very limited services cannot travel as there are no services operating can expect a normal service to be running

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We hope this quick reference guide will make it easier for customers to make travel arrangements over the Christmas period.

Train operator, Northern has published a calendar highlighting its travel guidance to customers

"The main cause of the disruption remains industrial action by the RMT union and we can only apologise to our customers for the inconvenience it will cause.”

Northern’s new timetable recently came into effect, so customers are advised to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on its website to plan their jounrney.