Rail company Northern to reward 1,000 commuters with ‘free’ train journeys to work

Hot on the heels of their £1 ‘Flash Sale’ last week, Northern has now announced plans to reward 1,000 of its season ticket customers with the cost of their commute.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:26 pm
The train operator, which serves major cities across the North of England, is launching the ‘Big Commuter Giveaway’’ promotion to anyone who buys a daily, weekly or annual season ticket during September or October.

Anyone who buys a season ticket during that time will be entered into a draw from which 500 people a month will win back the cost of their ticket up to the value of £100.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “To those that haven’t bought a season ticket before – but are facing rising petrol prices and mounting city centre parking charges - we hope the chance to win back the cost of their commute might help convince them to make the switch from road to rail.”

Visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/freecommute to enter the draw.

