Rail company Northern to reward 1,000 commuters with ‘free’ train journeys to work
Hot on the heels of their £1 ‘Flash Sale’ last week, Northern has now announced plans to reward 1,000 of its season ticket customers with the cost of their commute.
The train operator, which serves major cities across the North of England, is launching the ‘Big Commuter Giveaway’’ promotion to anyone who buys a daily, weekly or annual season ticket during September or October.
Anyone who buys a season ticket during that time will be entered into a draw from which 500 people a month will win back the cost of their ticket up to the value of £100.
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “To those that haven’t bought a season ticket before – but are facing rising petrol prices and mounting city centre parking charges - we hope the chance to win back the cost of their commute might help convince them to make the switch from road to rail.”
Visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/freecommute to enter the draw.