Rail disruption in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington as train services cancelled and delayed due to snow

Northern said there are cancellations to services on all routes, with severe disruption between Scarborough, Bridlington and Hull and between Whitby and Middlesbrough.

Yellow snow and ice warnings from the Met Office are currently in place across large parts of North Yorkshire, with low temperatures not expected to reach beyond 5°C in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train operator said customers should expect disruption across the Northern network due to heavy snow and to check services are running before you travel.

Train services to and from Scarborough have been disrupted by the weather.

Disruption is expected to continue until 1pm on Friday March 10, with delays and cancellations across the network.

TransPennine Express has also warned that passengers should expect severe disruption due to the extreme weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to wintry weather and difficult operating conditions, disruption is expected across our northern routes on Friday,” a spokesperson said.

The train operator said there is disruption to services between Scarborough and Manchester Piccadilly throughout the afternoon, with many no longer calling at Malton, Seamer and Scarborough railway stations and instead will terminate at York.