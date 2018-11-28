Rail strike - here is this Saturday's timetable on Bridlington to Scarborough line

Passengers face a 15th consecutive Saturday of disruption on the Yorkshire coast rail line this weekend.

Once again, many services have been cancelled because of industrial action by members of the RMT union.

Bridlington to Scarborough: No trains, buses leave at 7.33am, 1.15pm and 6.08pm.

Scarborough to Bridlington: No trains, buses leave at 6.15am, 11.46am and 3.15pm

Bridlington to Hull: Trains leave at 10am, 11.04am, 12.05pm, 1.05pm, 3pm, 4.04pm, 5.02pm and 6.04pm

Hull to Bridlington: Trains leave at 9.01am, 10.01am, 10.56am, 11.56am, 1.56pm, 2.56pm, 3.56pm and 4.56pm.

Here's one train you can ride on Saturday and it won't cost you a penny.

Strikes are expected to take place every Saturday in December and Northern has warned very few services on its network will run after 5pm.

Those Northern services that do run and other operators’ services are expected to be extremely busy as the build-up to Christmas continues.

Northern has called for RMT to suspend its damaging December strike action and return to talks at ACAS.

David Brown, Managing Director at Northern, said: “By the end of December, we will have had 19 consecutive Saturdays of RMT strike action. This targeted action disrupts our customers’ lives. But, as we enter a vital period for businesses, it also damages the economic wellbeing of the north of England.

“This Saturday, we are introducing a new timetable for RMT strike days that will deliver stable and consistent train services for our customers on each strike Saturday in December.

“We have fantastic colleagues who have supported customers by keeping our trains running on each of the RMT strike days. We are aiming to keep as many people moving as possible and ensuring customers can still travel into the biggest towns and cities for the big seasonal events including Christmas markets – but with very few services running after 5pm.

“We expect all of our services and those of other operators to be extremely busy and are calling on our customers to plan their travel carefully for the coming weekend, check the new timetables well in advance, and make sure they do not rely on the last trains home.”