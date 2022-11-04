Rail strike off - but trains from Scarborough to Hull and Middlesbrough to Whitby remain cancelled

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: “Whilst we are pleased the strike action by RMT has been suspended, the very late notice of the suspension means we will have to continue to run amended timetables on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (5, 6, 7 and 8 November).

"On Saturday and Monday we will only operate services between Huddersfield and York, and we continue to ask customers to plan ahead carefully and to only travel if journeys are absolutely essential on these dates."

“We are now working on the timetable for Wednesday November 9 and will provide details of the services we will be able to operate as soon as possible.”

A Northern train waits in the station

Full details of TransPennine Express' amended timetables are available via the website.

Northern's chief operating officer, Tricia Williams, also responded to the news that planned strike action had been cancelled.

She said: “We welcome the news that the RMT has withdrawn its planned strike action on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November.

“We can confirm that the much reduced service strike timetable will still run on Saturday and Monday as the reintroduction of a timetable is complex and can take several days to do.

