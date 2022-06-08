Rail strike threatens to disrupt train travel on the Yorkshire Coast later this month

The strike action will affect Trans Pennine services at the end of June

The planned industrial action is set to take place on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June and will affect TPE services as well as those of other train operators and Network Rail.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We are now working with industry colleagues, who are also affected by the industrial action, to determine what level of service we will be able to provide.

“Our customers should be aware however that any amended timetable is likely to represent a significant reduction in services across TPE’s entire network.

“We will publish our amended timetable as soon as possible via our website and National Rail Enquiries.

“In the meantime, anyone planning on travelling is advised to avoid using TPE services on the affected days and to consider alternative options. People making essential rail journeys should be aware services are likely to be extremely busy and may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations.”

Kathryn added: “TPE is extremely disappointed with the news that RMT members will again be taking industrial action, particularly at a time when the rail industry – together with much of the nation – continues to work together to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.