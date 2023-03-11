Rail Strikes: Scarborough rail passengers warned not to travel as further delays and disruption expected

Northern has advised customers to ‘check before you travel’ on two dates next week as the RMT stage their latest strike action against train operators.

Further action is set to take place on Thursday March 16 and 18, as well as March 30 and April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite suspending action by their members working for Network Rail, the RMT strike for members working for train operators, including Northern, remains in place.

Scarborough rail passengers have been warned not to travel as further delays and disruption expected.

Northern will run an amended strike timetable on the affected days, with a 12-hour operation on selected routes from 7am to 7pm.

Services are expected to start later than usual on the days immediately following the strike dates, Friday March 17 and Sunday 19, as well as Friday March 31 and Sunday April 2, although a full timetable will run on those days once services are up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

For more information, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/strikes

Advertisement Hide Ad