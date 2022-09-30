Rail Strikes: Scarborough train passengers warned not to travel as fresh delays and disruption expected
Train services to and from Scarborough will be disrupted next week as part of ongoing strikes and a dispute over pay and conditions by railway workers.
Thousands of staff walked out in June and August as part of the largest rail strike in more than 30 years, causing widespread disruption.
Further strikes will now take place on Saturday October 1, Wednesday 5 and Saturday 8 with rail journeys in Scarborough and across the Yorkshire coast affected.
There will be an increased level of disruption compared to previous strikes as the members of four unions – RMT, Aslef, Unite and Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association – will stage a co-ordinated strike for the first time.
Mick Lynch, RMT’s General Secretary, said: “The summer of solidarity we have seen will continue into the autumn and winter if employers and the Government continue to refuse workers’ reasonable demands.”
The industrial action is part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s North West and Central region Managing Director, said: “Despite our best efforts to compromise and find a breakthrough in talks, rail unions remain intent on continuing and coordinating their strike action.
“This serves only to ensure even more disruption for our passengers and further damaging the railway’s recovery from the pandemic.”
Northern and TransPennine Express, which operate routes out of Scarborough, said they expect “significant disruption” and have issued a ‘do not travel’ warning – urging passengers to plan ahead and seek alternative transport.
Northern said it will not run any services on Saturday October 1 and Wednesday 5, while Saturday 8 is expected to experience severe disruption with a skeleton timetable.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT and ASLEF unions will cause to our customers.”
TransPennine Express said it will only be able to operate a limited number of services on each strike day and urged passengers to only travel if essential.
Further disruption including last-minute delays and cancellations is likely on days following a strike.
Scarborough, Seamer and Malton railway stations will be completely closed with no services calling on strike days, TransPennine Express said.
Kathryn O’Brien, TransPennine Express’ Customer Service and Operations Director, added: “The upcoming industrial action by the rail unions will cause severe disruption to services right across the country, and because of this, we will only be able to operate a handful of services.”
Network Rail said just 11 per cent of train services will run nationally.
For further information, visit TransPennine Express’ website here, or Northern’s website here.