Train services to and from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington could be disrupted this week as part of ongoing strikes and a dispute over pay and conditions by railway workers.

Northern has advised its customers across the North of England that services will be brought to a halt this weekend.

ASLEF and RMT members will walk out on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 as the latest strikes take place.

The train operator has published a travel advice calendar for Friday 1 – Monday 4 September to highlight when services will be affected.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We can only apologise again for the disruption this strike action by ASLEF and the RMT will cause to our customers.”

There will be no Northern services at all on Friday, September 1 when ASLEF members – most of whom are employed as train drivers – stage their latest walk out.

Very limited services will operate on Saturday, September 2 when RMT members – who work in a number of roles including train conductors – go out on strike.

Early morning services on Sunday, September 3 will also be disrupted due to the impact the previous day’s RMT strike will have on fleet displacement.

For more information about the strike and the skeleton service in place on Saturday, September 2, customers should visit the Northern website here.