Rail Strikes: TransPennine Express warns Scarborough rail users of likely disruption ahead of industrial action

Rail Services to and from Scarborough could be disrupted as TransPennine Express (TPE) warns customers as part of further national industrial action.

Further strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) is set to significantly impact TPE services on Saturday, August 26.

Only a very small number of TPE services will be in operation during the RMT strike day with the train operator urging customers to check before they travel and only travel if essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services will also be severely impacted on the days following the strike, with only a limited service running as well as services starting later and finishing earlier than usual.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “This upcoming weekend should be a time of celebration for Manchester, the wider LGBTQ+ community, and those wishing to enjoy the August bank holiday weekend.

“Unfortunately, the RMT strike action will cause severe disruption to our services, as well as those of other operators across the country.

“Anyone planning to travel on Saturday, August 26 should only do so if their journey is absolutely essential. Any trains we do run will extremely busy and customers should allow additional time and check carefully before they travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn added: “We’re extremely sorry for the impact this action will have on our customers journeys and we will do all we can to keep as many people on the move as possible.”

Full details of TPE’s timetable for the RMT strike can be found via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries.