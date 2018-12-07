Reports of quicksand on beach at Filey

Coastguards have urged people to take extra care when walking on the beach at Filey after reports of area of quicksand

They said a woman became stuck for a time off Coble Landing, but was eventually able to free herself.

A spokesperson for Filey Coastguard said: "Advice if you get stuck on sand or mud is to stay calm, spread you weight. Call out for help or if possible dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

"If you see someone else stuck, don’t try and reach them you may become stuck as well. Dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."